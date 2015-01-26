RSS

Alejandro Jodorowsky

ihatehollywood_jodorowskysmusic.jpg.jpe

2014 was a good year for Alejandro Jodorowsky. The Chilean-born filmmaker was thesubject of a fascinating documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune , focused on thesky-high ambition and abysmal failure behind the director’s aborted ‘70s-erafilm based on F.. more

Jan 26, 2015 8:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

The coolest movie never made, and probably the most influential, is the subject of the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune. A decade before David Lynch’s widely derided rendition of the Frank Herbert novel, Latin-American cult more

Apr 16, 2014 12:53 AM Film Reviews

blogimage11183.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES