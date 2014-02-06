Alesana
Les Mis: A Musical French Revolution in a suburban High School
I can remember back in the '90s my high school doing what seemed like a really ambitious production of Pippin . As musicals go it's kind of a tricky one to bring together for high school kids. I recently got a press release for something that so.. more
Feb 6, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Alesana
Each year finds the North Carolina melodic metalcore outfit Alesana a little more ready for prime time. Where the group’s mythology-themed 2006 debut, On Frail Wings of Vanity and Wax , was a raw screamo record, 2008’s follow-up more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alesana
Each year finds the North Carolina melodic metalcore outfit Alesana a little more ready for prime time. Where the group’s mythology-themed 2006 debut, On Frail Wings of Vanity and Wax, was a raw screamo record, 2008’s follow-up, Wher,Today ... more
Sep 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 10 - September 16
%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee