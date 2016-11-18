Alexandre Ferreira
A Different Cast at Milwaukee Ballet
Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more
Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Winter Arts Guide
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Evolution of Femininity in An Evening
Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more
Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Romeo’s Rivals in Courage
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfolds over six days. The teenage lovers meet on Monday and on Saturday they’re dead. “Many productions miss the pivotal moments more
Oct 23, 2013 12:11 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music