Alice Cooper
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hollywood Vampires @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
Beyond the fleeting amusement of watching Captain Jack Sparrow desecrate some of your favorite songs, Hollywood Vampires don't have much to offer. more
Jul 6, 2016 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video
With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music v.. more
Sep 18, 2015 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Alice Cooper The Studio Albums 1969-1983 (Rhino/Warner Brothers)
The most interesting Alice Cooper recordings are the ones few people ever heard. The first two albums included in this 15-CD box set, Pretties for You (1969) and Easy Action (1970), sold poorly an,Album Reviews more
Sep 3, 2015 5:21 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Indonesian Junk Put the Pieces Together
Milwaukee’s power trio Indonesian Junk position themselves somewhere between punk and glam, with an emphasis on the heavy. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:16 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Just Announced: Mötley Crüe Will Play Summerfest, Then Break Up Eventually
Hair metal may not die, but it does considerretiring. After more than 30 tumultuous, off-and-on years together, Mötley Crüeare calling it quits following a final just-announced tour, which includes a performanceat Summerfest’s Marcus Amphitheat.. more
Jan 28, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup
Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu.. more
Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dark Shadows
A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
When it comes to making a shocking impression, Alice Cooper has the perfect formula.For nearly five decades Cooper has been pioneering an off-shoot of hard-rock frequently called shock rock, and has lately taken on a particular fascination ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Longital
The language barrier will doubtlessly keep Longital from mainstream American audiences, but open-minded alt rock fans will find reason to enjoy the music of one of Slovakia’s most popular bands. Longital combines the plucked, staccato rhyth... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Pabst Mansion
For many, the color photography by E.C. Landryfor The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An ,Books more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
A Quiet Week With Three Guys Before Things Get Busy
This Week: A Bluesman, A Rock Star and Sherlock Holmes Next Week: 9 shows open. It’s the regular season, which means that there are more than a dozen shows opening this month. This week marks the second in a row with only a couple of shows.. more
Apr 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
The Alice Cooper "traveling musical and theatrical extravaganza" made its way to Milwaukee again last Friday, for the third time in the past three years. The Coop must like Brew Town-h,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews 6 Comments
Alice Cooper
Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Ou Wayne’s World ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Alice Cooper (8/8)
Alice Cooper plays at 8pm at the Riverside. The doors open at 7pm. He is the master of may Journal Sentinel ,Sponsored Events more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Aug. 7 - Aug. 13
Wayne’s World. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee