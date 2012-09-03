All-City People'S Parade
All-City People's Parade
Like the great medieval pageant wagons that carried elaborately staged biblical stories through the streets of early cities, the All-City People's Parade brings lovingly crafted theatrical visions of communal and planetary salvation and... more
Sep 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All-City People's Parade Joins Forces With Summer of Peace
With a giant cardboard bullet on my head, I menaced citizens in 2009. The following year, I caused a giant puppet Mother Earth to rise up healed. Last year, I cavorted to Aztec music... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
And Here's Another Gerald Walker Single
I suspect I could save myself a lot of time going forward if I kept the above headline on macro. Prolific Milwaukee rapper Gerald Walker, who sometimes seems to record as much new music in a month as the average person listens to, has released ano.. more
Feb 7, 2012 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
All-City People's Parade
Milwaukee's Labor Day festivities begin today with the 11 a.m. All-City People's Parade, which marches down Wisconsin and Milwaukee Avenues toward the Laborfest... more
Sep 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Events of the Week: Fighting Bob Fest and Center Street Daze Festival
Fighting Bob Fest Returns FightingBob Fest, a gathering inspired by Wiscons Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso