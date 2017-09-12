RSS

All-In Productions

Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more

May 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next mo.. more

Apr 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more

Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of .. more

Mar 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

New York continues to be the New Yorkiest New York ever in Ordinary Days--a musical about New Yorkers in New York doing New York things that singles do in New Yorky ways while being... in New York ! All-In Productions will be staging a pro.. more

Dec 5, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

All In Productions

All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre.  The show takes place in November, 1963.  It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more

Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Sponsored Content

Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more

Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more

May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

What often gets overlooked is the fact that it’s a musical about humanity’s last moments on earth. Little Shop of Horrors ends with the alien plants taking over. It’s kind of easy to overlook in the fun campiness of the show, but there it is: tota.. more

Mar 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Near the center of a very clean, traditional domestic set lies a coffin-shaped metal tank. This odd juxtaposition of familiar and foreign elements serves as a symbolic backdrop for In Tandem’s production of Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder.The ... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The solar-powered Satellite Crepes cart can be spotted orbiting around the city of Milwaukee, stopping at lunch, dinner and bar time to serve the hungry hordes on the campuses of local universities, at community gatherings and outside crowd... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

How much will Wisconsin’s government change as a result of the Nov. 2 general election? Will voters get swept up in the supposed national movement to knock out incumbents by electing political novices with extreme ideologies? Or will they s... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

One of the most acclaimed and controversial British films of the 1990s, director Danny Boyle’s squalid 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting follows a pack of heroin addicts as they kill time, start more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

