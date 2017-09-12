All-In Productions
Family Meets the Challenge of Mental Illness in 'Next to Normal'
Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 7-13, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Two Tolan One-Acts: A Fundraiser for All-In Productions
Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more
Auditions for the Wild Party with All-In
A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next mo.. more
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
Ordinary Days Opens Late This Month
New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of .. more
All-In Auditions for Ordinary Days
New York continues to be the New Yorkiest New York ever in Ordinary Days--a musical about New Yorkers in New York doing New York things that singles do in New Yorky ways while being... in New York ! All-In Productions will be staging a pro.. more
Dogfight: The Musical at Next Act Theatre
All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre. The show takes place in November, 1963. It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more
Auditions for Dogfight
Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more
All In With the Big Singing Plant Next Month
The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more
'Little Shop of Horrors' Auditions
What often gets overlooked is the fact that it’s a musical about humanity’s last moments on earth. Little Shop of Horrors ends with the alien plants taking over. It’s kind of easy to overlook in the fun campiness of the show, but there it is: tota.. more
Songs for the Soul
For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more
Jason Seed Elixir Ensemble
Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more
‘Art of Murder’ Shows In Tandem’s Masterful Touch
Near the center of a very clean, traditional domestic set lies a coffin-shaped metal tank. This odd juxtaposition of familiar and foreign elements serves as a symbolic backdrop for In Tandem’s production of Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder.The ... more
Satellite Crepes
The solar-powered Satellite Crepes cart can be spotted orbiting around the city of Milwaukee, stopping at lunch, dinner and bar time to serve the hungry hordes on the campuses of local universities, at community gatherings and outside crowd... more
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Mapping Out the November Elections
How much will Wisconsin’s government change as a result of the Nov. 2 general election? Will voters get swept up in the supposed national movement to knock out incumbents by electing political novices with extreme ideologies? Or will they s... more
Trainspotting
One of the most acclaimed and controversial British films of the 1990s, director Danny Boyle’s squalid 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting follows a pack of heroin addicts as they kill time, start more
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From more
