Allison Chicorel
Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc
Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Friends’ Musical
J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more
May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sondheim on Sondheim with Broccoli
At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more
Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Inherits the Wind
Although modeled after the Scopes Monkey Trial, Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s Inherit the Wind is really about ideological polarization. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of the classic drama harnesses some of the play’s continued ... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Unwrapped the XXX-MAS Party
Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
It's the Stupidity, Stupid
Redistributionist—as epithets go, the moniker is so mild, so...2008. Today, we're hammered by screeds against Democrats' alleged socialism and President Obama's supposed Marxism. The class war is clearly on—the paranoids and royalists of th... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee