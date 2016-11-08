Allison Chicorel

RSS

Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more

May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more

Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more

Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Although modeled after the Scopes Monkey Trial, Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s Inherit the Wind is really about ideological polarization. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of the classic drama harnesses some of the play’s continued ... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:40 AM Theater

Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Redistributionist—as epithets go, the moniker is so mild, so...2008. Today, we're hammered by screeds against Democrats' alleged socialism and President Obama's supposed Marxism. The class war is clearly on—the paranoids and royalists of th... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

