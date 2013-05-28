RSS

Almont Gallery

The middle of next month will feature a tribute to Monty Python courtesy of a group referring to itself as The Brew City Bombshafts. From the Facebook Announcement:"And now for something completely different...From The Flying Circus to The Meaning.. more

May 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and a.. more

May 4, 2010 1:44 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9292.jpe

Situated at the literal andfigurative center of this suburban creative hub is the Almont Gallery (342 W. Main St.). Showcasing the work of three localartists, the Almont will open “Tres Chic: A Wearable and Decorative ArtExh,Art more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more

Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5267.jpe

