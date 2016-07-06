Alternative Rap

RSS

Every song from Milwaukee power-pop veterans The Mike Benign Compulsion feels like a dispatch from 1986—and really, there are worse years to be trapped in. The Milwaukee quartet's latest single "The Best Years of Our Lives" keeps running with that.. more

Jul 6, 2016 6:55 PM On Music

A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic shuffles about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice on his band’s debut EP, released this summer, rapping the occasional verse in the more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m reluctant to admit it, but I don’t listen to much independent or alternative hip-hop these days, or at least not nearly as much as I did in college, when Rhymesayers, Def Jux and Stones Throw records were as much a part of my diet as ramen noo.. more

Mar 10, 2010 7:12 PM On Music

The Candliers are as fitting a band to spend New Year's Eve with as any. Candied with trumpet, banjo and Wurlitzer, the group's starry-eyed love letters to the people, places and sounds of America's past co,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

