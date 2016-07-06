Alternative Rap
Bask in The Good Times with the Latest Mike Benign Compulsion Single
Every song from Milwaukee power-pop veterans The Mike Benign Compulsion feels like a dispatch from 1986—and really, there are worse years to be trapped in. The Milwaukee quartet's latest single "The Best Years of Our Lives" keeps running with that.. more
Jul 6, 2016 6:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Jake Paul Band w/ ETO and Fat Andy
A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic shuffles about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice on his band’s debut EP, released this summer, rapping the occasional verse in the more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Problem With Independent Hip-Hop
I’m reluctant to admit it, but I don’t listen to much independent or alternative hip-hop these days, or at least not nearly as much as I did in college, when Rhymesayers, Def Jux and Stones Throw records were as much a part of my diet as ramen noo.. more
Mar 10, 2010 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Candliers
The Candliers are as fitting a band to spend New Year's Eve with as any. Candied with trumpet, banjo and Wurlitzer, the group's starry-eyed love letters to the people, places and sounds of America's past co,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments