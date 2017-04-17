Amanda Huff
Milwaukee Musicians Went Big—Really Big—For "Wonder Uncovered"
Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more
Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
I Hear a Musical Hybrid
Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more
May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Steve Spice Theater
Reconstructing a Shakespeare Classic
Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more
May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater