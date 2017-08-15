RSS

American Civil Liberties Union

news2_chrisott_a_bydavezylstra.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express interviews the ACLU of Wisconsin’s executive director Chris Ott, who shares his thoughts about the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, LGBTQ rights, immigration and the role of his organization in pr... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:52 PM News Features 2 Comments

242925-gay-marriage.jpg.jpe

Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:17 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

pfest.jpg.jpe

At this stunning moment in America for LGBT people and everyone who believes in equal rights, the theme of PrideFest 2014: Make Your Moment is at once a call to celebration and action more

Jun 4, 2014 12:21 AM A&E Feature

8955136000_43dfbbff37.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more

May 28, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 4 Comments

click-here-to-get-started-and-start-putting-money-into-your-bank-account.jpg.jpe

If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more

May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

121101_karl_rove_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

r-101-highway-construction-large570.jpg.jpe

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more

Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM Around MKE

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Visual Arts

blogimage8190.jpe

The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES