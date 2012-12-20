American Culture
Haiku Funeral
If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more
Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Charlie Christian
Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more
Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more
Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bessie Smith
Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more
Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews