American Folklore Theatre

As the temperature drops outside, a good way to stay warm and entertained indoors is a visit to Sunset Playhouse’s production of Lumberjacks in Love (LiL). more

Jan 24, 2013 4:25 PM Theater

The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

There’s a definite kitsch element that goes into any theatrical show that dons a northern Wisconsin accent. The American Folklore Theatre has a pretty solid history of developing Wisconsin-based musicals that have depth beyond the trappings of n.. more

Dec 19, 2010 5:40 PM Theater

Enough time has passed that it's probably safe to declare the American Folklore  Theatre's musical Guys & Does a lasting hit. As north woods-based stage shows about deer hunting go, it has a few years before it can reach the kind of status achie.. more

Dec 3, 2010 9:47 AM Theater

Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more

Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Theater

In operation since the end of the ‘80’s, the American Folklore Theatre celebrates the dawn of its third decade in existence this summer. The production company which has debuted contemporary Wisconsinm classics like Guys On Ice celebrates its 20.. more

Jun 16, 2010 9:51 AM Theater

With theatre slowing down for theatre in Milwaukee, there are a number of possibilities opening up for theatre elsewhere. In anticipation of its June 17th season opening, American Folklore Theatre in Door County is putting out a call for volunteer.. more

May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

