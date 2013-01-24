American Folklore Theatre
Warm Up with the Lumberjacks
As the temperature drops outside, a good way to stay warm and entertained indoors is a visit to Sunset Playhouse’s production of Lumberjacks in Love (LiL). more
Jan 24, 2013 4:25 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
'Packer Fans from Outer Space' Invades Marcus Center
The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 1 Comments
A Northern Wisconsin Hunting Comedy With Depth
There’s a definite kitsch element that goes into any theatrical show that dons a northern Wisconsin accent. The American Folklore Theatre has a pretty solid history of developing Wisconsin-based musicals that have depth beyond the trappings of n.. more
Dec 19, 2010 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Deer Hunting in Oconomowoc
Enough time has passed that it's probably safe to declare the American Folklore Theatre's musical Guys & Does a lasting hit. As north woods-based stage shows about deer hunting go, it has a few years before it can reach the kind of status achie.. more
Dec 3, 2010 9:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Children Behind The Scenes and The Rhode Sisters In Door County
Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more
Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Folklore Theatre's 20th Anniversary Season
In operation since the end of the ‘80’s, the American Folklore Theatre celebrates the dawn of its third decade in existence this summer. The production company which has debuted contemporary Wisconsinm classics like Guys On Ice celebrates its 20.. more
Jun 16, 2010 9:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Folklore Theatre Volunteer Opportunities
With theatre slowing down for theatre in Milwaukee, there are a number of possibilities opening up for theatre elsewhere. In anticipation of its June 17th season opening, American Folklore Theatre in Door County is putting out a call for volunteer.. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ssssnake
Best known for fronting Milwaukee's on-again, off-again Little BlueCrunchy Things, singer and mulit-insturmentalist Noah Tabakin hasreturned with another groove-orienated project, Ssssnake. Appearingtonight at 10 p.m. at Bay View's Highbury... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
No More Refuge for Scoundrels
While the leaders of the world's largest economies debate stimulus and regulation in Londo © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Milwaukee Admirals w/ The BoDeans
The Milwaukee Admirals offer fans perhaps the biggest carrot of the season tonight with a post-game concert from The BoDeans, the beloved Milwaukee band and perennial Summerfest headliners. That group is riding high from last year’s Still, ... more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stimulus Skeptics Wrong (Again)
Mythology is overshadowing history in the debate over President Barack Obama's plan to sti What’s your take? ,News Features more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Spiritualized @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Yet it was this very appearance that made many of the songs hit even harder. Songs in A&E ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews