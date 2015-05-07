For Amusement Only
Nick Vatterott Comes to The Underground Collaborative
When it comes to stand-up comedy, there is a particular intangible "it" factor that some comics have and others simply don't. You can sense it in the nuances of a comic's act and their ability to transform the world around them into their own spe.. more
May 7, 2015 4:50 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brady Street Festival: Party in the Street!
Every year “The City of Festivals” brings us a multitude of ever-evolving venues and celebrations to draw us in and entertain us. On Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., another clear winner for Milwaukee is the Brady Street Festival... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE