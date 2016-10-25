Amy O\'Neill
Amy O'Neill Makes Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Reflections on Feminism
For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more
Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Ching-In Chen to Read From ‘The Heart’s Traffic’
Poet and community activist Ching-In Chen is scheduled to make an appearance at Woodland Pattern Book Center Dec. 17 as part of the center’s “Redletter” reading series. Ching-In is the author of The Heart’s Traffic, an engrossing b more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books