Where do youdraw inspiration for your personal style?I drawinspiration from my personality. As a woman wearing many hats from dancer,actress, model, entrepreneur, leader; my style has a large variety that Ican play with and it always complimen.. more
Jul 19, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Thosemilling about certain blocks in downtown Milwaukee might expect to run into aprofessional performer or two during the regular theater season. There will bean unusually high concentration of talent in and around the Broadway TheatreCenter .. more
Jul 19, 2014 11:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The bowl of red snapper soup served with a small carafe of sherry is only one sign that The Anchorage (4700 N. Port Washington Road) isn’t merely a hotel restaurant, despite its location off the lobby of the Hilton. Commanding a panoramic v... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:52 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
You’ve passed that red-lettered sign hundreds of times on I-43 near Bayshore Mall, or maybe celebrated a special event in the well-appointed dining room. The Anchorage more
Mar 25, 2014 10:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
“Krazy Kat,” one of the most delightfully bizarre cartoon strips to emerge from the early years of the Sunday funnies, was the work of a New Orleans Creole who passed as white, George Herriman. The tirelessly prolific illustrator moved to New.. more
Jun 22, 2011 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Apr 29, 2010 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
At the biennial World Beard and Moustache Championships in Anchorage, Alaska, four local heroes defeated the usually dominant German contingent. The 18-category pageant, which took place in May, included,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 1 Comments
Least Competent Criminals (1) In December, Jessica Cohen, 20, went to the Hamilton County (Ohio) Public Defender's ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE