Andre Jacque
State and Federal Republicans Launch New Attacks on Planned Parenthood
A batch of undercover videos shot by anti-abortion activists seems to have breathed new life into the ongoing Republican war against women in general and Planned Parenthood specifically. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 28 Comments
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is there Trouble with Wind Power?
Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more
Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
