Andrea Moser
Kicking the Dickens A Second Time
The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nu... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kicking the Dickens in Bay View
Alchemist Theatre presents an improv comedy alternative to tired re-mountings of other Christmas shows that dominate many stages. A cast of five perform one hour of improv split into two acts. Act one contains short more
Dec 13, 2012 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Improvises Holiday Comedy
Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more
Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Sunset's Shining 'Three Little Pigs'
The best children's fare of any kind is a delicate balance. It should be fun and entertaining for kids and those accompanying them, it should be educational without being too obvious and, if it's really good, it should instill a few moral l... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Premiers Good Night Lulu
Seemingly endless military engagements overseas. Attempted terrorist attacks. The economy. The sorry state of health care. The final season of Lost. What with things being as uncertain as they are these days, any adult can relate to Lulu. The ti.. more
Jan 28, 2010 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee