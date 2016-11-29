RSS

Andrew Edwin Voss

inreview_mct_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

kenneth lonergan.jpg.jpe

Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Vern and Wally, adult brothers who haven’t lived together in years, return to cohabitate in their childhood home following their mother’s death. Outside, the neighborhood is falling apart, despite appearances of gentrification... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:01 PM Theater

Intro: The Personal Stuff Youngblood’s latest show is about a pair of people going through inpatient therapy. They’re psychologically disjointed people. Youngblood Theatre company has a tendency to take things off center and find stages away fr.. more

Mar 2, 2012 2:52 PM Theater

Trinborn Farm Park should probably be known a little bit better than it is. It feels very iconiclike it could take its place alongside Milwaukee landmarks like the Calatrava, the Bronze Fonz and the Safe House. Of course, if it DID become a majo.. more

Aug 19, 2011 1:50 PM Theater

Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more

Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Theater

Things rarely happen as expected. And sometimes the run of a show is cut short. Youngblood Theatre’s production of Red Light Winter at the Alchemist Theatre was cut a bit short by an act of violence that shook-up things for the veteran fledgling.. more

Jan 3, 2011 10:59 PM Theater

blogimage13322.jpe

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Andrew Voss’ phone goes straight to voicemail. With things being as busy as they had today, I hadn’t gotten word about the physical assault of the Youngblood Theatre co-founder until relatively late. As soon as I’d gotten word of the incident I’d.. more

Jan 26, 2010 12:27 AM Theater

blogimage4823.jpe

The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company say.. more

Jan 25, 2010 7:09 PM Around MKE

Recent UWM Theatre graduate and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss has been fortunate enough to be quite a busy. In addition to helping form the fledgling theatre group, he’s made some memorable appearances onstage in Milwaukee Chamber’s prod.. more

Jan 21, 2010 9:05 PM Theater

  Recent UWM Theatre graduate and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss has been fortunate enough to bequite a busy. In addition to helping form the fledgling theatre group, he’smade some memorable appearances onstage in Milwaukee Chambe.. more

Jan 20, 2010 11:09 PM Theater

blogimage7996.jpe

 Back in 2002, Dean Baker, Ph.D., warned that the country was in the midst of a housi Shepherd ,News Features more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage7207.jpe

Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar (heartlandhollar.blogspot.com) MarkNeumann filed pape,Expresso more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage6348.jpe

Renée Fleming is one of the most glamorous and renowned opera stars in the world. Now at t Capriccio ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage6224.jpe

Already on track to be 2009’s most notorious train wreck, Chris Cornell’s latest album, Scream, pairs the one-time Soundgarden wailer with Top 40 hitmaker (and rockist lightning rod) Timbaland. It quickly earned the expected derision from b... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m going to see a play from the late 18th century, so I’m a bit surprised to see the stage. The atmosphere in UWM’s studio theatre feels very distinctly 1980’s. The floor is painted in a black and white checkerboard. Clothes bearing bright, prima.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Last week I moderated a panel at UW-Milwaukee as part of the campus' observation of World Laura Anne Stuart owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee's East Side. She has ,SEXPress more

Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

The Just-Home-From-Work Glass: ,The Naked Vine more

Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES