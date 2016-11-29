Andrew Edwin Voss
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chamber Theatre’s Emotional ‘Broken and Entered’
Vern and Wally, adult brothers who haven’t lived together in years, return to cohabitate in their childhood home following their mother’s death. Outside, the neighborhood is falling apart, despite appearances of gentrification... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Flu Season: A Dissection
Intro: The Personal Stuff Youngblood’s latest show is about a pair of people going through inpatient therapy. They’re psychologically disjointed people. Youngblood Theatre company has a tendency to take things off center and find stages away fr.. more
Mar 2, 2012 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Drama With Youngblood
Trinborn Farm Park should probably be known a little bit better than it is. It feels very iconiclike it could take its place alongside Milwaukee landmarks like the Calatrava, the Bronze Fonz and the Safe House. Of course, if it DID become a majo.. more
Aug 19, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Returning To Winter
Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more
Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of Red Light Winter . . . In Winter
Things rarely happen as expected. And sometimes the run of a show is cut short. Youngblood Theatre’s production of Red Light Winter at the Alchemist Theatre was cut a bit short by an act of violence that shook-up things for the veteran fledgling.. more
Jan 3, 2011 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two Actors Injured In Knife Attack
Andrew Voss’ phone goes straight to voicemail. With things being as busy as they had today, I hadn’t gotten word about the physical assault of the Youngblood Theatre co-founder until relatively late. As soon as I’d gotten word of the incident I’d.. more
Jan 26, 2010 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youngblood Theatre Actor Badly Injured, Production Canceled
The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company say.. more
Jan 25, 2010 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Few Words With Andrew Edwin Voss pt. 2
Recent UWM Theatre graduate and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss has been fortunate enough to be quite a busy. In addition to helping form the fledgling theatre group, he’s made some memorable appearances onstage in Milwaukee Chamber’s prod.. more
Jan 21, 2010 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Few Words With Andrew Edwin Voss pt. 1
Recent UWM Theatre graduate and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss has been fortunate enough to bequite a busy. In addition to helping form the fledgling theatre group, he’smade some memorable appearances onstage in Milwaukee Chambe.. more
Jan 20, 2010 11:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Crash of the Housing Bubble
Back in 2002, Dean Baker, Ph.D., warned that the country was in the midst of a housi Shepherd ,News Features more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
UWM's Nathan The Wise
I’m going to see a play from the late 18th century, so I’m a bit surprised to see the stage. The atmosphere in UWM’s studio theatre feels very distinctly 1980’s. The floor is painted in a black and white checkerboard. Clothes bearing bright, prima.. more
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
