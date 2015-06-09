RSS

Andrew Rosdail

In spite of some excellent work from various members of the ensemble, Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts 2015: Superheroes attempts a program of superhero-related shorts that largely fail. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:12 PM Theater

blogimage18907.jpe

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

  A Pink Banana Shorts program always ends up being a little weird and unexpected in some respect. And the weird thing about it is that you never really know what part of it is going to be weird and unexpected.Invariably, there's that one short.. more

Jun 4, 2012 5:51 PM Theater

blogimage8315.jpe

Eachcontributor donated an artwork specifically created to publicize the crucialissue of The Warming ,Art more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES