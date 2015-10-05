RSS

Andrew Voss

backthroatweb.jpg.jpe

nextact.org

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Yussef El Guindi’s Back of the Throat. Set in New York in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the play centers on a young Arab American writer being questioned,Theater more

Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Theater

 The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more

Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Theater

 Earlier today, Youngblood announced its next show . . . a show which will be staged March 1st through 17th at a venue yet to be announced. The play is being directed by Michael Cotey. The play is the Snow Romance. Which is to say that it is Fl.. more

Jan 6, 2012 9:46 PM Theater

12536691214ab9790188e4c.jpg.jpe

  ,Cover Story more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage7770.jpe

Manypeople remember the popular Benjamin Briggs located in a former Schlitztavern, complete with a rare Schlitz mosaic on the exterior. The barprovided a comfortable setting and a back dining room fil,Dining Out more

Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4743.jpe

In one of his most popular productions, The SantaLand Diaries, local actor John McGivern n The SantaLand Diaries, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I found myself at the Alchemist Theatre for a rather longtime last night. I had an interview scheduled with Andrew Edwin Voss about hisrole in the new upcoming Youngblood show Red Light Winter. (Transcriptsfrom the interview will be posted un.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES