Andrews Sill
‘Scheherazade’ and ‘Angels in the Architecture’
A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Introducing the Next Generation of Classical Pianists
Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more
May 17, 2016 3:50 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
The Evolution of Femininity in An Evening
Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more
Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's Dancers for All Seasons
As Milwaukee Ballet prepares to present its “Spring Series” of contemporary one-acts... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature