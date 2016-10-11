RSS

Andrews Sill

scheharazzad.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_pianoarts_a.jpg.jpe

Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more

May 17, 2016 3:50 PM A&E Feature

a+egateway_milwballet_a_(byrickbrodzeller).jpg.jpe

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

dance.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

rom.jpg.jpe

Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more

Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM Classical Music

blogimage18088.jpe

As Milwaukee Ballet prepares to present its “Spring Series” of contemporary one-acts... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES