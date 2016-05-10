Angela Damiani
A Grand New Vision
For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more
May 10, 2016 4:01 PM Evan Rytlewski News Features 4 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking with NEWaukee’s Angela Damiani
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban ca.. more
Oct 25, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art Is Everything
In his 2013 State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett recognized three individuals “whose energy and commitment are producing real results. They deserve our attention and thanks.” Two of the three were Angela more
May 7, 2013 9:46 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee