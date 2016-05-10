RSS

Angela Damiani

news1_grandaverendering_b.jpg.jpe

For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more

May 10, 2016 4:01 PM News Features 4 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban ca.. more

Oct 25, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

artmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

In his 2013 State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett recognized three individuals “whose energy and commitment are producing real results. They deserve our attention and thanks.” Two of the three were Angela more

May 7, 2013 9:46 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage9649.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES