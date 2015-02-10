Anime Milwaukee
7500+ Anime-niacs Descend on Downtown for Anime Milwaukee
Don’t let the name deceive you, Anime Milwaukee is for fans of Japanese culture in general. That being said, it stands to reason that more than a few of the 7,500+ expected attendees will know the difference between Pokémon and Ponyo – that is to .. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Anime Milwaukee
Founded by UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state's largest anime convention... more
Feb 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Anime Milwaukee
Founded by UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state's largest anime convention, attracting... more
Feb 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Anime Milwaukee
Founded by UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state's largest anime convention, attracting... more
Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Anime Milwaukee
Founded by the UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state’s largest anime convention, attracting hundreds of gamers and anime enthusiasts. This weekend’s expanded more
Feb 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Anime Milwaukee
Founded by the UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state’s largest anime convention, attracting hundreds of gamers and anime enthusiasts. This weekend’s expanded more
Feb 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Anime Milwaukee
Founded by the UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state’s largest anime convention, attracting hundreds of gamers and anime enthusiasts. This weekend’s expanded more
Feb 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill On The Hill w/ Anna Johnson & Friends
Folk-pop singer Anna Johnson was able to pursue a career in music because of a scholarship awarded by, of all things, the band Queen. The songstress recorded her debut album Ready to Go in Nashville, embracing the city’s musical... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments