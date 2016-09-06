RSS

Anne Fontaine

innocents3.jpg.jpe

Filmed in appropriately dim shades of winter, The Innocents is a beautifully acted story of the many ways devotion can be expressed in times of great trouble. Although set in Poland in the months after World War II, the film shares somethin... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:51 PM Film Reviews

blogimage4703.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas tonight with a A Cudahy Caroler Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Girl From Monaco begins as that familiar French export, the droll sex comedy, before turning down an entirely unexpected road. Set in the serene principality of Monaco, the pocketsize Riviera realm of Grace Kelly, the story concerns a high-p.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES