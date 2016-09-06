Anne Fontaine
Slaughter of ‘The Innocents’
Filmed in appropriately dim shades of winter, The Innocents is a beautifully acted story of the many ways devotion can be expressed in times of great trouble. Although set in Poland in the months after World War II, the film shares somethin... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Cudahy Caroler Christmas
In Tandem Theatre opens its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas tonight with a A Cudahy Caroler Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Girl From Monaco
The Girl From Monaco begins as that familiar French export, the droll sex comedy, before turning down an entirely unexpected road. Set in the serene principality of Monaco, the pocketsize Riviera realm of Grace Kelly, the story concerns a high-p.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood