RSS

Anne Of Green Gables

 Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more

Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Theater

A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone famili.. more

Nov 4, 2011 4:44 PM Theater

Just as the weather settles-in from an inhumanely hot and humid summer, there are those looking ahead to the bitter cold of winter. Among the retailers and snow removal people preparing for the upcoming winter, there are also a great many people.. more

Sep 11, 2010 6:00 PM Theater

Thursday, Oct. 1 MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage7448.jpe

Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage5806.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, Waiting for Godot ,Art for Art's Sake more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES