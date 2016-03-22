RSS

Anne Kingsbury

offthecuffannekingsbury.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview with Anne Kingsbury, executive director Woodland Pattern Books since, on the heels of an exhibition of her work at INOVA. Topics include recurrent themes in her art, receiving a 2014 Mary Nohl Fellowship and, of cours... more

Mar 22, 2016 2:42 PM Off the Cuff

artreview_inova_a.jpg.jpe

The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more

Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Visual Arts

Before the exhibit closes on February 28, visit WoodlandPattern Book Center on East Locust. Their current exhibition “Anne Kingsbury A PersonalOdyssey: Drawings from the 1960’s & Woodcut Self-Portraits” features neverbefore shown pen and ink.. more

Feb 18, 2013 1:23 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9038.jpe

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8190.jpe

The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES