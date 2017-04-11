Annie Baker
Reflecting on Life in All In Productions' 'Circle Mirror Transformation'
In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Aliens at the Alchemist in May
Two guys in their 30s meet-up at a cafe to discuss music, poetry and such in an alley behind a coffee shop in Vermont. One of them dropped out of college. The other is writing a novel. A high school student who works the coffee shop shows-up and t.. more
Apr 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Actors Playing Acting Students
The physical space of The Boulevard Theatre has been called on to play a classroom quite a bit over the years. Being a relatively small and intimate space, it actually works really well as a classroom. And I’m sure it doesn’t in any way resent th.. more
Jul 28, 2011 8:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Direction for LGBT Film/Video Festival
Lovers of noncommercial cinema dealing with LGBT themes can rejoice. This week's 23rd annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival marks a new start, as the yearly fete becomes a monthly event.The festival's turn into less intensive, more freq... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Film Reviews
Lita Ford
Judging by such song titles as “Piece (Hell Yeah)” and “Indulge,” one can safely assume that Ford has not forgotten the formula that made songs like “Kiss Me Deadly” such commercial successes in the 1980s. Yet ,Today in more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Today in Milwaukee