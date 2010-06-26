RSS

Antony And The Johnsons

The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more

Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Theater

Since his film debut in the early ‘90s, Shahrukh Khan has become a familiar face in Bollywood, as India’s prolific movie industry is called. Several of his recent movies, especially My Name is Khan with its American setting, have won attention ov.. more

Jun 19, 2010 2:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2691.jpe

I'm not sure if it was the crowd skewed a couple years older (and a solid tax bracket or two higher) than the usual audience, the the crowd at Friday night's lovely Antony and the Johnsons concert was a thing of beauty. Polite and attentive yet vo.. more

Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage5518.jpe

From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage5493.jpe

Antony Hegarty’s 2005 breakthrough album with the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now, rose to I Am a Bird Now ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5476.jpe

Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2470.jpe

Every year there's an artist or two that seizes the opportunity for uncontested press coverage (and early "could this be the album of the year?" buzz) by releasing records in January, a traditionally slow time for the music industry. Last year was.. more

Jan 23, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES