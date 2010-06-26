Antony And The Johnsons
Style and Comedy With Carte Blanche
The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more
Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
King Khan
Since his film debut in the early ‘90s, Shahrukh Khan has become a familiar face in Bollywood, as India’s prolific movie industry is called. Several of his recent movies, especially My Name is Khan with its American setting, have won attention ov.. more
Jun 19, 2010 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Antony Wows, So Does Audience
I'm not sure if it was the crowd skewed a couple years older (and a solid tax bracket or two higher) than the usual audience, the the crowd at Friday night's lovely Antony and the Johnsons concert was a thing of beauty. Polite and attentive yet vo.. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Antony and the Johnsons @ The Pabst Theater
From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Antony and the Johnsons
Antony Hegarty’s 2005 breakthrough album with the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now, rose to I Am a Bird Now ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 12 - Feb. 18
Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Solid Start to 2009
Every year there's an artist or two that seizes the opportunity for uncontested press coverage (and early "could this be the album of the year?" buzz) by releasing records in January, a traditionally slow time for the music industry. Last year was.. more
Jan 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music