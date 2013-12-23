Apartheid
The Founders: The Origins of the ANC and the Struggle for Democracy in South Africa (University Press of Kentucky), by André Odendaal
With the passing of Nelson Mandela comes an opportune time to examine his roots. In The Founders, the founding director of the Robben Island Museum, Andre Odendaal, explores the early political movements and personalities that culminated in... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:09 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Core of the Human Endeavor
Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more
Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee