Apartheid

With the passing of Nelson Mandela comes an opportune time to examine his roots. In The Founders, the founding director of the Robben Island Museum, Andre Odendaal, explores the early political movements and personalities that culminated in... more

Dec 23, 2013 3:09 AM Books

“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM A&E Feature

The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more

Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Theater

Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more

Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

  There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more

Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

