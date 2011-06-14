An Apology
Michael Cotey has never really had the opportunity to play a character quite like Mickle Maher’s incarnation of Dr. John Faustus. As witnessed over the course of the play, An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered by Doct.. more
Jun 14, 2011 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
There's just enough light to ward off the darkness, as shadows paint a former factory space. In one of the more unique entrances of the theater season, Michael Cotey arrives via an old freight elevator. Bald and well dressed, he plays Dr. J... more
Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
WWE SmackDown & ECW
Hulkomania is no longer running wild, and thanks to the emergence of newer, more extreme sports like ultimate fighting that have captured Joe America’s imagination and the scandal that emerged after the death of wrestler Chris Benoit, profe... more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee