Aquaculture
Rushing Waters Fisheries Trout Farm
Wisconsin ranks first in the Midwest for aquaculture and is home to more than 2,400 fish farms. The largest trout fish farm is the 80-acre Rushing Waters Fisheries. Tucked into the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Rushing Waters has been raisin... more
Mar 24, 2015 8:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Open House at Future Roots Aquaponics Farm
Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused syn... more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee