Arctic Monkeys
Iggy Pop is Still Alive
Judgingby the DVD included with Post Pop Depression: Live at the Royal Albert Hall ,Iggy Pop, nearing age 70, is doing just fine. Recorded earlier this year, theconcert begins with Iggy in wild man mode, shaking with dervish.. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:38 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Arctic Monkeys @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
When it comes to Summerfest, people place a curious significance on opening day, as if it’s some sort barometer by which you can read precisely how the next week and a half are going to play out.,Concert Reviews more
Jun 26, 2014 9:13 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
The Black Keys w/ Arctic Monkeys @ Bradley Center
Given that opening bands are usually so eminently skippable, often just some underperforming label-mate of the main act, it's refreshing to come across a show that basically has two headliners. Beyond giving you more bang for your buck, it ... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Another Trip Into The Tempest
The fun thing about Shakespeare is its multiplicity. Each show has at least two or three sets of characters in various plot entanglements. If one end of a production isn’t doing terribly well, there’s invariably some other end of it that’s .. more
Apr 1, 2012 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Watch Logic & Raze Go Nuts in Their "Eye Gee Oh" Video
<p> This winter Milwaukee rappers Logic & Raze lent their track "H.I.G.H." to Funny or Die contributors Jack and Nick Packard for their "<a href=\"http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/1240432ab6/ice-cold-bowling-trick-shots\">Ice Co.. more
Mar 26, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Arctic Monkeys @ The Rave
Though the considerable buzz that initially surrounded them has worn off somewhat, that shouldn't be taken as an indication that the Arctic Monkeys' moment has come and gone. Instead, they seem to have stepped outside of the endless cycle o... more
May 30, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Black Swan
Black Swan hadn’t even opened in most cities, yet the nominations were already trickling in. The Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, one of the second-tier contests on the way to Oscar night, bestowed no less than 12 nominations on the film, star... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Arctic Monkeys
With their debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and the sophomore effort Favourite Worst Nightmare, England’s Arctic Monkeys combined straight-ahead, riffy rock with incisive, sarcastic lyrics to memorable ef,Today in Milw more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arctic Monkeys Radio
I'll be on FM 102.1's "Indie Soundcheck" program Sunday night at 11 p.m., as will the Arctic Monkeys—a potentially embarrassing confluence that could highlight my inability to pronounce the word "Arctic" (too word with far too many consonants for .. more
Sep 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Arctic Monkeys: An American Band?
Arctic Monkeys’ new album, Humbug, is an appropriately titledkiss-off to their old NME ,Music Feature more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Nina Simone
Great singing isn't measured in decibels or determined by brassy attitude but by the emoti To Be Free ,CD Reviews more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews