Arne Duncan
Doyle Blames Milwaukee for State’s $0 from the Fed’s Race to the Top: UPDATED
Mar 4, 2010 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gwen Moore to Tony Evers: Punishing Our Children Is No Solution
Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more
Feb 5, 2010 6:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
State’s Last-Ditch Effort to Punish MPS—And Its Poorest Students
Feb 5, 2010 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
MPS President Michael Bonds Interview, Part 2
Michael Bonds was elected the new president of the MPS board of directors in a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. Here's part two of my interview with Bonds. (You can find the first part here.) Shepherd: One of the big issues brought up in t.. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
New MPS President Michael Bonds: We're Focused on the Kids
MPS board member Michael Bonds was elected president of the MPS Board of Directors in a 6-3 vote on Tuesday night. Peter Blewett, who previously headed the board, supported Bonds' election and will now serve as vice president. B.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Obama’s Historic White Victory
Understandably, much has beenwritten about how historic President-elect Barack Obama’s election isfor African Americans in a country wher,Taking Liberties more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Duncan to Moore: Mayoral Takeover of MPS Isn't Necessary
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: MPS Takeover Legislation Draft Outline
So the Sen. Lena Taylor-written outline of the MPS takeover bill has popped up online and it’s even worse than I thought it would be. “Insulting” seems to be a good word for it. It’s called the Milwaukee TEACH Act, even though the full nam.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose