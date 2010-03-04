RSS

Arne Duncan

blogimage4994.jpe

Mar 4, 2010 5:34 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4872.jpe

Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more

Feb 5, 2010 6:29 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4871.jpe

Feb 5, 2010 5:47 PM Daily Dose

Michael Bonds was elected the new president of the MPS board of directors in a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. Here's part two of my interview with Bonds. (You can find the first part here.) Shepherd: One of the big issues brought up in t.. more

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3485.jpe

MPS board member Michael Bonds was elected president of the MPS Board of Directors in a 6-3 vote on Tuesday night. Peter Blewett, who previously headed the board, supported Bonds' election and will now serve as vice president. B.. more

Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4994.jpe

To hear The White Tie Affair, who play the Rave tonight at 7 p.m., spin it, this young Illinois band has revolutionized rock music by pairing it with dance beats—never mind that on any given night the,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4872.jpe

Had anyone ever done less to earn the title “pop star” than Jesse McCartney did? For years the singer coasted on his boyish good looks and considerable financial backing from Disney, scoring onl,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4871.jpe

In "Milwaukee's Own," the Armoury Gallery's last show of 2008, Cassandra Smith a Space Debris: Objects of Desire (Hi-Vis Test #1) ,Art more

Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4536.jpe

In the ’90s a slew of vaguely rootsy alternative rock bands like The Gin Blossoms, T Cold in California ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Understandably, much has beenwritten about how historic President-elect Barack Obama’s election isfor African Americans in a country wher,Taking Liberties more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage3507.jpe

  How to Be Single by Liz Tuccillo, co-author of He's Just Not That Into You, is a bo   How to Be Single ,Books more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

blogimage3485.jpe

Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4465.jpe

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4536.jpe

So the Sen. Lena Taylor-written outline of the MPS takeover bill has popped up online and it’s even worse than I thought it would be. “Insulting” seems to be a good word for it. It’s called the Milwaukee TEACH Act, even though the full nam.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES