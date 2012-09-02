Art And The Animal
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Sep 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Sep 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3)... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3)... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art and the Animal
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays... more
Jul 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee