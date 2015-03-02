Art Carnival
Art Carnival Continues Into 2015
I remember attending the first Art Carnival. It was a sparsely-attended thing. In spite of his, it had a really engaging atmosphere. Artists were encouraged to show-up to work on pieces of art inspired by variety performers who were going to appea.. more
Mar 2, 2015 6:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes
Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more
Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art Carnival: Epic ’80s at Studio Lounge
AliceWilson’s Art Carnival series continues early next month with Epic’80s. The series features burlesque acts performing for an audience ofartists and others as paintings and drawings and other live art is made on thespot. Audience members ca.. more
Oct 24, 2014 8:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
New Month, New Attitude
It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more
Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Meditations
The Wailers weren’t the only group that backed Bob Marley. Some of the reggae legend’s better tunes were recorded with the backing of the vocal trio The Meditations, including “Punky Reggae Party” and “Rastaman Live Up.&rdquo more
Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cubs
Now with 100% less Jeff Suppan, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sassy Mamas
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee