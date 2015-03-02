RSS

Art Carnival

I remember attending the first Art Carnival. It was a sparsely-attended thing. In spite of his, it had a really engaging atmosphere. Artists were encouraged to show-up to work on pieces of art inspired by variety performers who were going to appea.. more

Mar 2, 2015 6:45 PM Theater

Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more

Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

AliceWilson’s Art Carnival series continues early next month with Epic’80s. The series features burlesque acts performing for an audience ofartists and others as paintings and drawings and other live art is made on thespot. Audience members ca.. more

Oct 24, 2014 8:30 AM Theater

It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Hear Me Out

The Wailers weren’t the only group that backed Bob Marley. Some of the reggae legend’s better tunes were recorded with the backing of the vocal trio The Meditations, including “Punky Reggae Party” and “Rastaman Live Up.&rdquo more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Now with 100% less Jeff Suppan, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

