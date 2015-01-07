Art Classes
Beautify 2015 with Art Classes at Bloom Gallery and Creative Ground
Have youresolved to be more creative in 2015?The BloomGallery and Creative Ground has a numberof noteworthy offerings to help develop new skills for the new year.Each week bringsa handful of art classes – one for adults, one for families a.. more
Jan 7, 2015 12:20 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Art to Critiquing Art: An Insider's View at MIAD
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Feb 1, 2012 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Charlie Mars w/ Tom Vollman
As an ambitious kid from Mississippi, Charlie Mars enjoyed anonymity until college, practicing music that would lay the groundwork for three stirring albums, Broken Arrow (’96), Born and Razed i> more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kings of Swing
When Swing was theThing is a collection of profiles of bandleaders,musicians and singers When Swing was ,Books more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books