Arte Para Todos
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 27-May 3, 2017
Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more
Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase
Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summer Soulstice and the Art of a Milwaukee Summer Festival
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more
Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rusty Pelicans w/ Indonesian Junk, Pharaoh Mac and Con Solo @ Tonic Tavern
As part of the Arte Para Todos festival, Tonic Tavern hosted a lively, hip-hop-leaning bill (with one major outlier). more
Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 21-27
This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Slow Walker w/ Appleseeds and Lorde Fred33 @ Bremen Café
Two high-energy rock bands and a Fresh Cut-affiliated rapper contributed to the Arte Para Todos festival’s inspired lineup. more
Mar 2, 2015 11:20 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 26-March 4
The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Three-Day, Three-Neighborhood "Arte Para Todos" Music Festival Debuts in February
Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more
Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Perlman, Kanda Star in MSO Concerts
It’s an event when the great violin legend Itzhak Perlman comes to town. As guest of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Perlman played a sparkling but modest piece last Thursday, Mozart’s Concerto No. 5 in A Major.One can’t help but det more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Savannah Disputation
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on... more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee