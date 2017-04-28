RSS

Arte Para Todos

arte7.jpg.jpe

Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more

Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Concert Reviews

ptermulvey.jpg.jpe

Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more

Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more

Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM On Music

tonic.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Andrew Feller

As part of the Arte Para Todos festival, Tonic Tavern hosted a lively, hip-hop-leaning bill (with one major outlier). more

Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

ruth and mark.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_arteparatodos.jpg.jpe

This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

concertreview_slowwalker_bremencafe.jpg.jpe

Slow Walker / Via Facebook

Two high-energy rock bands and a Fresh Cut-affiliated rapper contributed to the Arte Para Todos festival’s inspired lineup. more

Mar 2, 2015 11:20 AM Concert Reviews

rockchili.jpg.jpe

The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_arteparatodoslogo.jpg.jpe

Arte Para Todos

Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more

Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM On Music

blogimage13594.jpe

It’s an event when the great violin legend Itzhak Perlman comes to town. As guest of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Perlman played a sparkling but modest piece last Thursday, Mozart’s Concerto No. 5 in A Major.One can’t help but det more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage13567.jpe

Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on... more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES