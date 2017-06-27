Artist-In-Residence
Making Photos at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
Help Decide The Pfister Hotel's Next Artist-in-Residence!
There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist.Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throwcaution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference,since, in a capitalistic society, the.. more
Jan 19, 2015 4:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival
Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and the East Town Market are three of Milwaukee’s most beloved summertime activities, traditions that many of us commit ourselves to at least once a year. The reason all three are well regarded in their categ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview