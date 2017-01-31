Artists
The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Jamie James
In his bright and thoroughly enjoyable book, The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic, Jamie James explores the lives of Gauguin, Maya Deren and a handful of less remembered “exotes” who traded the civilization ... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
'American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood' Comes to Milwaukee Art Museum
For over a century,movies have captured our imaginations, immersing us in the narratives ofdistant wars, the wild west, and political intrigue. And so it is with the worksof Thomas Hart Benton. Inspired by Hollywood cinema and human nature.. more
Jun 6, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
iTopia Auditions
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more
Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grassroots Salad Opens at Brookfield Square
GrassrootsSalad Company has opened in the food court at Brookfield Square mall. Modeledon concepts that have succeeded on the East Coast, owners Peter and LouieLiapis hope to bring healthy dining alternatives to places that are generallylackin.. more
Oct 27, 2014 1:47 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
RAM Hosts Kim Cridler's Works of Metal
Across our nation, streets tagged “Main” are in dismal decay. Downtown Racine is no exception, as the county has been hit hard by the recession. That said, 441 Main St. in Racine shines like a beacon on the shores of Lake Michigan as the ho... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
MARNmentors: Connecting Artists in Milwaukee
For the past 11 years the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) has been working to empower artists in all media. One of their most powerful programs is called MARNmentors. Each year MARN works with established artists, administrators, f... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM John Loscuito Off the Cuff
It's All Good (or Bad), Except When It Ain't
Two weeks ago the Packers were in trouble with several major injuries, two straight overtime losses and the prospect of three tough games before their bye week. Three weeks ago the Badgers were in a dicey spot with an early Big Ten loss and... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Artists Join Forces in Marshall Building
The Marshall Building, located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, represents one of the city’s greatest concentrations of art offerings. On Sept. 10, from 6-9 p.m., more than 25 venues—spread throughout the Marshall Building’s six more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
State Artists on Display in ‘Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) strives for excellence in its upcoming exhibition “2010 Wisconsin Triennial.” Wisconsin artists submit work every three years for this state tradition, which has evolved since its start in the ... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Friday the 13th Pt. 1: Paint The Town
The standard workweek is preparing to end in another Friday the 13th. Again. (This is the second month in a row.) Being a well-adjusted, non-superstitious person, I can’t stress enough that this has no significance to me at all. That being said, I.. more
Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Marks Beyond the Curtain Speech
Mark Hooker, Mark Bucher and Mark Salentine--artistic directors of Spiral Theatre, the Sunset Playhouse and the Boulevard Theatre, respectively, all have considerable experience onstage as actors. The unique challenges thrust upon those in the pos.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gilbert and George
British artists Gilbert and George met at St. Martins College of Art in London, 1967, and have remained creative partners ever since. Their names are never separated, they coordinate their clothes and they,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
“Frippery: Peculiar Bijoutery or Curiously Adorned?"
Man and woman have long chosen to adorn their bodies, be it with paint, metal rings or exotic fabrics. This theme of body ornamentation, from the imaginatively extravagant to the utterly sublime, pervades ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments