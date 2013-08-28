Artplace
Third Ward Art Festival
The Historic Third Ward Association and Amdur Productions present the second annual Third Ward Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In January, the Third Ward—aka Milwaukee’s “Arts and Fashion District”—wa... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:25 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
This Week on The Disclaimer: Funding the Arts vs. Branding the City
This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee, An Arts Place
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Milwaukee's recent ranking as one of the city's top "Arts Places," a.. more
Jan 9, 2013 9:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Images They Weave,
Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Break Yer Records Mondays
Every Monday night after Monday Night Football, two of Milwaukee’s most seasoned club and rap DJs, DJ JD and DJ Nu-Stylez of the Record Breakers collective, host an evening of live hip-hop performances at Live on North called Break Yer Reco... more
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee