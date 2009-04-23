Ashes Of American Flags
Wilco From the Ashes
Wilco has grown older, extending its reach without entirely outgrowing the No Depression movement that nurtured the band in the early years of the 1990s. Unlike many two-dimensional cow punks and shallow traffickers in Americana, Wilco had enoug.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ashes of American Flags
The last major Wilco documentary, I Am Trying To Break Your Heart, was a sometimes turbulent account of the band’s attempts to record and release their masterwork, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, but the new documentary Ashes of American Flag,Today i... more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Behold Something Bigger Than Tupac
Back in the day, Tupac Shakur embodied rap as aggressive criticism of the world that is an Behold Something Bigger Than Tupac ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee