Come to the Cabaret, Milwaukee
Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more
Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM John Jahn Winter Arts Guide
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Classy Murder Mystery at the Astor Hotel
The Murder Mystery Co. will be staging an interactive whodunnit this month at The Astor Hotel. The historic ’20s hotel’s ballroom will serve as the venue for the company’s interactive show The Best Laid Plans on Oct. 23. Yes, it’s another mur.. more
Oct 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Visual Art: A View of Connoisseurship
My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more
Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM Timothy Cobb A&E Feature
Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection
On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more
Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Sunset Playhouse Tries On Steve Martin’s ‘Underpants’
Carl Sternheim’s 1910 play Die Hose was a clever social satire, but it might have been forgotten to history were it not for the contemporary work of erudite comedian Steve Martin. The author of the books Cruel Shoes, Pure Drivel and Shopgir... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments