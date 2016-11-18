RSS

Astor Hotel

joshbryan_a.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more

Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM Winter Arts Guide

inreview_cabaretmilw_a_byonedeluge.jpg.jpe

In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Theater

astor_hotel-01.jpg.jpe

The Murder Mystery Co. will be staging an interactive whodunnit this month at The Astor Hotel. The historic ’20s hotel’s ballroom will serve as the venue for the company’s interactive show The Best Laid Plans on Oct. 23. Yes, it’s another mur.. more

Oct 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

ae.jpg.jpe

My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more

Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM A&E Feature

arthap.jpg.jpe

On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more

Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Visual Arts

Carl Sternheim’s 1910 play Die Hose was a clever social satire, but it might have been forgotten to history were it not for the contemporary work of erudite comedian Steve Martin. The author of the books Cruel Shoes, Pure Drivel and Shopgir... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES