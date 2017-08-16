RSS

Attendance

milwaukeebrewers2017.jpg.jpe

Despite the low expectations of a rebuild, a brutal post-All Star Break slump, a shrugged-off trade deadline and what felt like 300 utterly excruciating Nick Franklin plate appearances, fan excitement for the Milwaukee Brewers has been high this y.. more

Aug 16, 2017 10:44 PM Around MKE

summer.jpg.jpe

The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more

Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM On Music

summerfestguide2015.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Summerfest

Jul 14, 2016 8:44 PM On Music

summerfest.jpg.jpe

Jul 8, 2015 4:00 AM On Music 6 Comments

reo speedwagon.jpg.jpe

Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more

May 14, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

bmo harris pavilion.jpg.jpe

Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more

Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

gates.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Twitter user @Brookie44

Jul 11, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage8527.jpe

Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more

Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM On Music

blogimage8441.jpe

Summerfest has announced its 2012 attendance figures, and to the surprise of nobody who stepped outside at any point during the festival\'s run, they were down a bit from last year. The festival drew 805,437 attendees over its 11-day run, less tha.. more

Jul 13, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage7190.jpe

When I first heard about the mob attacks on the opening night of the Wisconsin State Fair, my first read of the situation was that the fair may been “RiverSplashed”—which is to say, permanently stigmatized by violence. That stigma, it seemed to.. more

Aug 15, 2011 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage13783.jpe

Held in the Woodland Dreams Ballroom and sponsored by the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, this wine-tasting benefit will entertain those attending with hors d’oeuvres, more than 40 different fine wines, a “Chair-ity” auction for more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13727.jpe

Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12940.jpe

Theodore Roosevelt, the columnist Walter Lippmann wrote, was the only president in American history “who could truthfully be described as lovable.” He was our nation’s 26th president, there have been 18 more since then, and Lippmann&rsqu more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11822.jpe

No recent controversy has so plainly revealed the hollow values of the American right than the effort to prevent the construction of a community center in Lower Manhattan because it will include a mosque. Arguments in opposition range from ... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage10285.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9544.jpe

Peter C. Muir explores a little understoodchapter of this story in Long Lost Blues:Popul Long Lost Blues:Popular Blues in America,1850-1920 ,Books more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9416.jpe

Curiouser ,CD Reviews more

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8527.jpe

Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage8441.jpe

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When Marcus Truschinski enters as Antipholus of Syracuse, he's dressed in the trench coat The Comedy of Errors ,Theater more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES