The Brewers Have Already Drawn 2 Million Fans This Year, Have 10th Best Attendance in Baseball
Despite the low expectations of a rebuild, a brutal post-All Star Break slump, a shrugged-off trade deadline and what felt like 300 utterly excruciating Nick Franklin plate appearances, fan excitement for the Milwaukee Brewers has been high this y.. more
Aug 16, 2017 10:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
8 Takeaways From a Not-Quite Historic Summerfest 2017
The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more
Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest's Attendance Was Up 4% This Year
Jul 14, 2016 8:44 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Attendance Fell 9.3% This Year
Jul 8, 2015 4:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 6 Comments
Summerfest Has Entered Its Post-Boomer Era
Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more
May 14, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Isn't Hosting Any Shows at the BMO Harris Pavilion This Fall
Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more
Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Attendance Was Up This Year, Which You Probably Guessed
Jul 11, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Attendance Hasn't Been Great at the BMO Harris Pavilion
Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more
Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Heat Took a Toll on Summerfest Attendance
Summerfest has announced its 2012 attendance figures, and to the surprise of nobody who stepped outside at any point during the festival\'s run, they were down a bit from last year. The festival drew 805,437 attendees over its 11-day run, less tha.. more
Jul 13, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Despite Violence, Wisconsin State Fair Posts Record Attendance
When I first heard about the mob attacks on the opening night of the Wisconsin State Fair, my first read of the situation was that the fair may been “RiverSplashed”—which is to say, permanently stigmatized by violence. That stigma, it seemed to.. more
Aug 15, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bay View Community Center Third Annual Wine Tasting Benefit
Held in the Woodland Dreams Ballroom and sponsored by the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, this wine-tasting benefit will entertain those attending with hors d’oeuvres, more than 40 different fine wines, a “Chair-ity” auction for more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marwencol
Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Last Years of ‘Colonel Roosevelt’
Theodore Roosevelt, the columnist Walter Lippmann wrote, was the only president in American history “who could truthfully be described as lovable.” He was our nation’s 26th president, there have been 18 more since then, and Lippmann&rsqu more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Defending the Mosque
No recent controversy has so plainly revealed the hollow values of the American right than the effort to prevent the construction of a community center in Lower Manhattan because it will include a mosque. Arguments in opposition range from ... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Kansas
Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Long Lost Blues
Peter C. Muir explores a little understoodchapter of this story in Long Lost Blues:Popul Long Lost Blues:Popular Blues in America,1850-1920 ,Books more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Kate Miller-Heidke
Curiouser ,CD Reviews more
Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Examined Life
Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Bunkbed Brothers
In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Make No Mistake: “The Comedy of Errors” Is Surefire Fun
When Marcus Truschinski enters as Antipholus of Syracuse, he's dressed in the trench coat The Comedy of Errors ,Theater more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments