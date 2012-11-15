Authentic
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Huan Xi’s Authentic Taste of China
The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more
Dine and Dance at Polonez
Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more
