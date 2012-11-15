RSS

Authentic

Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more

Nov 15, 2012

The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more

Oct 23, 2012

Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more

Oct 17, 2012

