RSS

Author

Milwaukee's Lois Ehlert has been a hugely successful author of children's books. Her life path seems well constructed: she got a degree in English and psychology from UW-Madison before going on to get an art degree more

Dec 20, 2012 4:18 PM Theater

bookrev_painterstone.jpg.jpe

The German army is in full retreat, with the Russians closing in on Berlin. In Milwaukee author John C. David’s page-turning novel The Painter’s Stone, German soldier Paul Behring is horrified by what he has seen at Auschwitz more

Nov 19, 2012 6:54 PM Books

bookrev_cantmake.jpg.jpe

No one knows exactly who coined the term "creative nonfiction," though author and writing teacher Lee Gutkind staked his claim on the phrase when he founded a literary journal by the same name in 1993. In fact, Vanity Fair more

Nov 19, 2012 6:52 PM Books

bookprev.jpg.jpe

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

books_americametchina.jpg.jpe

Well before it became a political football, China made headlines with tales of economic growth in the face of a global downturn and reports of poor conditions in its factories. Eric Jay Dolin’s well-crafted account of chapter one in more

Nov 13, 2012 2:42 PM Books

book_armyofevil.jpg.jpe

In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more

Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more

Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Books

tanziloschoolhouses.jpg.jpe

Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more

Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM Books

bookre.jpg.jpe

In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more

Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more

Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Books

600.jpg.jpe

Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more

Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Dining Preview

hitler.jpg.jpe

Daniel Pick’s apologetic tone is a measure of how far Freud has fallen. The University of London history professor has written a fascinating account of psychoanalysts who joined the war effort in the United Kingdom and the United... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:55 PM Books

plauge.jpg.jpe

Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Books

beyond orange.jpg.jpe

Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM Books

neilyoung.jpg.jpe

At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more

Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Books

sullivan-robert-c-myrna-copaleen-65a014bea22676ab807d4e68eac6d210871ad971-s51.jpg.jpe

A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:54 PM Books

bookrev.jpg.jpe

The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Books

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES