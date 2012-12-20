Author
Lois Ehlert's Stories Brought To Life for Toddlers
Milwaukee's Lois Ehlert has been a hugely successful author of children's books. Her life path seems well constructed: she got a degree in English and psychology from UW-Madison before going on to get an art degree more
Dec 20, 2012 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Painter’s Stone (PublishAmerica), by John C. David
The German army is in full retreat, with the Russians closing in on Berlin. In Milwaukee author John C. David’s page-turning novel The Painter’s Stone, German soldier Paul Behring is horrified by what he has seen at Auschwitz more
Nov 19, 2012 6:54 PM Thomas Michalski Books
Gutkind’s Engaging ‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’
No one knows exactly who coined the term "creative nonfiction," though author and writing teacher Lee Gutkind staked his claim on the phrase when he founded a literary journal by the same name in 1993. In fact, Vanity Fair more
Nov 19, 2012 6:52 PM Heather Zydek Books
‘Building Taliesin’ Shares New Insights
"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more
Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Jenni Herrick Books
When America First Met China: An Exotic History of Tea, Drugs, and Money in the Age of Sail (Liveright), by Eric Jay Dolin
Well before it became a political football, China made headlines with tales of economic growth in the face of a global downturn and reports of poor conditions in its factories. Eric Jay Dolin’s well-crafted account of chapter one in more
Nov 13, 2012 2:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
The History Behind an ‘Army of Evil’
In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more
Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Lilly Goren Explores ‘Women and the White House’
Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more
Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Historic Milwaukee Public Schoolhouses (The History Press), by Robert Tanzilo
Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more
Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Rocky Road of Science and Religion
In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more
Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
Sherman Alexie Comes to Centennial Hall
Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more
Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Barefoot Contessa and the Art of the Cookbook
Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more
Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Pursuit of the Nazi Mind: Hitler, Hess, and the Analysts (Oxford University Press), by Daniel Pick
Daniel Pick’s apologetic tone is a measure of how far Freud has fallen. The University of London history professor has written a fascinating account of psychoanalysts who joined the war effort in the United Kingdom and the United... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Joan Walsh Examines Middle-Class Decline
Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Beyond Outrage: What Has Gone Wrong With Our Economy and Our Democracy, and How to Fix It (Vintage), by Robert Reich
Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM David Luhrssen Books
Neil Young’s ‘Hippie Dream’
At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more
Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Characters Drive ‘The Lighthouse Road’
Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Jenni Herrick Books
My American Revolution: Crossing the Delaware and I-78 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Robert Sullivan
A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Books
Great, Enduring Songs in ‘The Jazz Standards’
The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
New Books By Local Authors Bialas, Hintz
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Jenni Herrick Books