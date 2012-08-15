RSS

Auto

blogimage19575.jpe

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated.  Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage3855.jpe

The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3855.jpe

In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES