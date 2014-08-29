RSS

Avishai Cohen

president_obama_and_secretary_chu.jpg.jpe

Unfortunately, We Energiesisn’t the only fossil fuel-based utility that’s attackingsolar panel owners. It’s part of a nationalcampaign to destroy the solar industry by making clean energy unaffordable forthe average homeowner.  The utiliti.. more

Aug 29, 2014 6:18 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

Icons Among Us: Jazz in the Present Tense (out on DVD) is an argument over the meaning and future of jazz. According to some of the musicians interviewed for this fascinating documentary, the word jazz is a limitation, a narrow categorization bloc.. more

May 4, 2010 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10611.jpe

The sound of many contemporary jazz musicians comes from a generic anywhere, rooted in nothing but their conservatory training. Bassist-vocalist Avishai Cohen is one player who sounds much like the place where he lives. Aurora is unmistakab... more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage5280.jpe

This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fond Apart From That ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES