Avishai Cohen
Former Energy Secretary Chu on Utilities’ Attacks on Solar: “Bullshit
Unfortunately, We Energiesisn’t the only fossil fuel-based utility that’s attackingsolar panel owners. It’s part of a nationalcampaign to destroy the solar industry by making clean energy unaffordable forthe average homeowner. The utiliti.. more
Aug 29, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Jazz Today and Tomorrow
Icons Among Us: Jazz in the Present Tense (out on DVD) is an argument over the meaning and future of jazz. According to some of the musicians interviewed for this fascinating documentary, the word jazz is a limitation, a narrow categorization bloc.. more
May 4, 2010 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Avishai Cohen
The sound of many contemporary jazz musicians comes from a generic anywhere, rooted in nothing but their conservatory training. Bassist-vocalist Avishai Cohen is one player who sounds much like the place where he lives. Aurora is unmistakab... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Apart From That
This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fond Apart From That ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments