Awolnation

This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 6, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   BJ The Chicago Kid Johnson Controls World Stage 10 p.m. On his major label debut, 2016�,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:01 AM Summerfest Guide

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Head and The Heart

FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

The man behind Awolnation, Aaron Bruno delights in proving his critics wrong. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:52 PM Music Feature

Fusing the dirty synth sounds of Nine Inch Nails with the thundering rock of Against Me!—with a thick accent of funk thrown in for good measure—the... more

Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&amp;B singers (Eric Benet,.. more

Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM On Music

