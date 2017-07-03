Awolnation
This Week in Milwaukee: July 6-12, 2017
This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Preview: July 6, 2017
Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 6, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. BJ The Chicago Kid Johnson Controls World Stage 10 p.m. On his major label debut, 2016�,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 8-14
Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Head and The Heart, AWOLNATION and a Mystery Band are Among This Year's FM 102.1 Big Snow Show Headliners
FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Awolnation’s Aaron Bruno Embraces the Chip on His Shoulder
The man behind Awolnation, Aaron Bruno delights in proving his critics wrong. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:52 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
AWOLNATION
Fusing the dirty synth sounds of Nine Inch Nails with the thundering rock of Against Me!—with a thick accent of funk thrown in for good measure—the... more
Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet,.. more
Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
"The Last Airbender," a film based on Nickelodeon's popular animated series, is influenced by Asian philosophy. Their fantasy world is divided into four nations, one dedicated to water, one to earth, another to fire and another to air. Each... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Roast)
Thename Roast explains it all. This small coffeehouse located on thecorner of Maryland and Locust (2132 E. Locust St.) near UW-Milwaukeefeatures specialty coffee drinks and chai teas. The urbane setti,Dining Out more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview