Aziz Ansari

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Moisés Kaufman is probably best-known for The Laramie Project --an exploration into the psyche of a small town in the wake of a murder that became national news. That play debuted 15 years ago. It’s been produced quite a lot since then. Much more .. more

Mar 6, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Milwaukee rapper IshDARR has never hidden his love for the classics—the Tribe Called Quests, the Nases, all the other widely beloved hip-hop that smart kids fresh out of high school listen to—but his latest single "Too Bad" finds him grounded in t.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Getty Images

Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

Photo Credit: Adam Miszewski

For the better part of two decades, stand-up comedy was ruled by outsiders. Immersed in the alternative culture of the time, the coolest comics of the ’90s and ’00 were schlubs, intellectuals an,Comedy more

May 20, 2014 9:00 AM Comedy

A full-time gig on NBC's consistently brilliant “Parks and Recreation,” where he plays the small-time government employee and aspiring entertainment mogul... more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

I’m almost willing to bet my weight in Pabst Blue Ribbon that anyone who spends an hour watching Aziz Ansari will walk away talking just like him. Start by proposing an everyday fact about life or a weird situation, drop down low into a sor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

Should his critically acclaimed but low-rated NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” not last beyond its next season, Aziz Ansari will still have plenty of work to keep him busy. He’s been in talks to star in as many as three films produced more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While many of the stand-up comedians who rose to fame during the ’80s have faded into obscurity, Denis Leary has proved himself remarkably versatile. He parlayed his acerbic observational comedy into MTV stardom in the ’90s, then enjoyed a ... more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

